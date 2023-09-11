Bunkie’s Lucas Mose earns Week 2 Play of the Week honors after big hit forces fumble

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - With all the new rules in the game of football, it is rare that a big hit by a defender will stand during the game and not be called for a penalty.

However, Bunkie’s Lucas Mose had the textbook definitely of a big hit tackle in the Panthers’ game against Patterson that resulted in a fumble. Mose put his helmet on the ball to force the fumble which was recovered by his teammate.

Overall, the Bunkie defense stepped up in week two as they shut out Patterson 26-0.

The fans voted and with 59% of the votes, Mose earned the Week 2 Play of the Week honors presented by Farm Bureau.

