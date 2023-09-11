Elderly man found dead inside home, neighbors are asking why

Neighbors are looking for answers after an elderly man was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound on Saturday, September 9.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors are looking for answers after an elderly man was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound on Saturday, September 9.

“Who shot Mr. Brown. Why would they shoot Mr. Brown?”, asked a neighbor who lives nearby.

In a seemingly quiet neighborhood, people are now on edge after the 79-year-old man was found around 9:50 a.m.

“It is. It is scary,” said the neighbor. And they want to know why.

“I started questioning people and they told me something happen to Mr. Brown. I asked what happened,” the neighbor continued.

Baton Rouge Police were called to the 12,000 block of Leonidas Drive. That’s where police said a family member found their loved one, John Brown shot to death, prompting homicide detectives to take over.

“We want to make sure we find out what happen so the family can seek an answer,” said Cpl. Saundra Watts with BRPD.

In a Facebook post, Brown’s daughter is pleading for answers about her father’s murder, a father who she writes gave her long lectures about life and always took the time to visit his grandchildren.

Neighbors describe him as a man who kept to himself. “He’s an old man. He wears hearing aids. Why shoot at him?”, the neighbor added.

Police say they are working with neighbors and family members to answer these questions.

“They go out and canvas the area. They talk with neighbors and family members. We get as much as we can while on the scene to further push our investigation,” explained Watts.

If you have information on this shooting you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

