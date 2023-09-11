Former executive director of the Family Justice Center arrested

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has arrested the former executive director of the Family Justice Center.

According to PPD, on August 28, they received a report of a theft from the Family Justice Center. An internal audit revealed that a former employee, who police said is Carly Long, 38, of Woodworth, had taken money from the center.

The Family Justice Center provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence. It also offers services for children of families experiencing domestic and family violence. We’re told that Long served as executive director for about four years and left the non-profit several months ago.

She was arrested on September 8 on a felony count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000. Bond was set at $1,000, which she posted that same day.

KALB received the following statement from the Board of Directors of the Family Justice Center.

“Some discrepancies were revealed in our audit and we turned it over to the Pineville Police Department and they are investigating. We are fully cooperating. Our services have not been compromised and we continue our mission to serve victims of domestic violence.”

