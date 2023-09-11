Law enforcement investigating Sunday shooting in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Law enforcement is investigating a Rapides Parish shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 10.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Browns Bend Road in Alexandria in reference to a person who had been shot. The victim was found there and taken by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital. RPSO shared that the victim is in critical condition.

RPSO’s Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct an investigation with detectives. So far, a suspect has not been located. RPSO is asking the public to stay away from the area for the time being.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.