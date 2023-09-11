LCU welcomes new K9 officer to campus

K9 Officer Willy
K9 Officer Willy(LCU)
By Louisiana Christian University
Sep. 11, 2023
The following has been provided by Louisiana Christian University:

Louisiana Christian University has welcomed a new security officer this fall, who loves sniffing around campus and getting a lot of attention from nearly everyone he encounters.

K9 Officer Willy, a Belgian Malinois, from Hungary, joined the staff in May and has been getting accustomed to campus. Now that students have returned, Willy is getting a lot more attention.

“Students—as well as faculty and staff—love Willy,” said LCU Chief of Safety and Security John Dauzat. “He can be very loveable, but he also has an important job to do.”

Willy was born in December 2021 and trained by Gulf Coast K9 in the detection of narcotics.

“Willy is a force multiplier to help minimize the outside influence of illegal narcotics on our campus,” Dauzat said. “We’ve never had a considerable problem, but the presence of our K9 ensures that we deter any use on campus.”

Willy is the only K9 officer on a college campus in Central Louisiana.

While still relatively uncommon, K9 officers are becoming part of the security forces at more colleges and universities across the country not only for narcotics but also for the detection of explosives. They may also be trained and used to locate missing persons.

LCU first introduced a K-9 to campus in December 2021.

Unfortunately, Rex died in December 2022 following a brief illness.

Dean of Students Brian Manuel said having a K9 officer shows the university’s commitment to keeping our campus safe.

“He becomes almost like a second mascot,” Manuel said. “Students can’t wait to pet him when they come into Chapel every week.”

Family Justice Center
Former executive director of the Family Justice Center arrested

