Louisiana Rural Economic Development Summit aims for unity

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Rural Economic Development Summit began on September 11 at the Paragon Casino Resort hosted by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The summit connects people to partners and resources and works to educate local businesses, professionals and students on ways to boost the rural communities surrounding them.

Working together and creating unity is the focal point.

“It’s understanding the ‘why’ in unity, to do everything on purpose for a purpose and with a purpose,” said Marshall Pierite, chairman and CEO of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. “That purpose should be no more than the love of the people within the community and the love of the community itself.”

The summit started as an idea, with a need to solve Central Louisiana’s rural problems, according to Pierite.

“Central Louisiana needs these types of activities to build the relationships, and it’s all about recognizing what we have and recognizing that this is a lot of pieces of the puzzle that somebody got to put together.”

Local businesses, professionals and students learn more about rural developments, which include technology advancement, workforce development, agriculture industry improvement and mental health. Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University in Baton Rouge, aims to remove the negative perspective.

“I think it’s important, first of all, to remove the stigma of mental health illness,” Brown said.

She said COVID-19 played a factor in knowing where the mental health issues are and how to solve those problems.

“Social isolation, not being able to partake in the normal activities just shows the mental health problems rose,” said Brown. “If there were underlying problems, then they were just exacerbated after that.”

Brown wants to combat those issues that many people face today by meeting people where they are in their lives and giving them access to help.

“We’re getting better every day in learning and unveiling and stripping sway at really what the core issues are. I think meeting people where they are, allowing them to express their mental health problems, and then providing them with the resources that they need.”

The summit ends on September 12, in hopes of creating unity and working together for the rural areas around the state.

“This is just not a summit, this is a movement,” Pierite said. “Like any movement, a movement is to empower, encourage and inspire.”

