SPORTSNITE: Jena’s HC Jay Roark breaks down Giants’ 2-0 start

SPORTSNITE: Jena HC Jay Roark joins KALB to talk Giants' 2-0 start
By Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first two weeks of the high school football season, the Jena fanbase has voted their hometown football team’s matchup as KALB’s Cool Game of the Week.

Jena has delivered in each of those highly anticipated games coming from behind to win against Mangham and Leesville.

Giants’ Head Coach Jay Roark joined Sportsnite to explain what has made his team successful in 2023 and what to expect for the rest of the season.

