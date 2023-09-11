Tiger Stadium stair climb to remember, honor lives lost during 9/11 attacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been 22 years since the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

In the Baton Rouge area, many departments are coming together, remembering and honoring the lives of the thousands of people who died.

The LSU Corps of Cadets, SVLSU, LSU PD, BRFD, BRPD, State Police, National Guard, IFC, and PHC are climbing 2,000 steps at Tiger Stadium in remembrance of the 9/11 tragedy.

