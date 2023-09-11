Vote for the Week 3 Cool Game of the Week

Southern Air Game of the Week
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For two straight weeks to begin 2023, KALB’s Cool Game of the Week has lived up to the hype and expectations.

In Week 1, the Jena Giants rallied from behind to defeat Mangham at home, while in Week 2, the Giants hit the road and pulled off a big win for the power ratings against Leesville.

What does Week 3 have in store?

It’s time to vote and let the KALB crew know where we need to be for the third week of the season. Voting will close on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Cool Game of the Week is sponsored by Southern Air.

