Attempted homicide suspect found dead in vehicle in near Bunkie following multi-parish chase

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - An attempted homicide suspect was found dead in his vehicle in near Bunkie following a police that started near Opelousas on September 11.

Louisiana State Police said around 12:15 p.m. they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on I-49 near Opelousas that was wanted by the Lafayette Police Department related to an attempted homicide investigation. However, the driver fled instead, leading to a chase all the way to Avoyelles Parish.

Upon entering Avoyelles Parish, LSP located the suspect vehicle stopped on the off-ramp of the Bunkie exit. The driver was found to be deceased from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. No Troopers were injured during this incident. The cause of death will be determined by a coroner’s autopsy.

In accordance with agency policy, the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit responded to the incident location to process the scene and gather further information. Any questions regarding the attempted homicide in Lafayette should be referred to the Lafayette Police Department.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-487-5911.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by CLICKING HERE or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and further information will be updated as it becomes available.

