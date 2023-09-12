Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge reopens to the public after fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) will reopen to normal activities including fishing, boating, and hiking including the Ridge Trail.

Local fire crews with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have completed all suppression activities at the Refuge on a wildfire that began on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The fire is now 100% controlled and has been declared out after burning 448 acres.

For more information contact the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges headquarters at 985-882-2000.

