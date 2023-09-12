Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them

BATON ROGUE, La. (KALB) - Baton Rouge police have arrested two men, including one with an Alexandria tie, for illegally giving drinks to a pair of underage women and then raping them in a parking lot after they blacked out.

On Sunday, September 10, police arrested Donald Johnson, 24, and on Monday, September 11, Kharee Lockley, 24, was taken into custody as well.

(L) Donald Johnson, (R) Kharee Lockley (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

They face charges of third-degree rape and unlawfully buying drinks for the women, who were 18 and 19. Lockley is also charged with video voyeurism for allegedly recording the assault.

Police got a tip from a friend of the women who was supposed to meet up with them for a ride, but they were nowhere to be found. She tracked one of their phones to a fast-food restaurant and then spotted them in a car with two men she did not recognize and called the police.

Baton Rouge PD said both men admitted to buying the women drinks and then having sex with them. Lockey apparently also admitted to taking a video of the assault.

As KALB has learned, Lockley is the head football coach at Arthur F. Smith in Alexandria. We reached out to the Rapides Parish School Board for a comment and were told that Lockley is no longer employed by the school board and that they cannot provide additional comment.

