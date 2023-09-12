East Baton Rouge DA to file injunction to slow death row inmate clemency process

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) – As several death row inmates are looking towards clemency hearings, the district attorney of East Baton Rouge is expected to file an injunction that could slow the process for the inmates.

DA Hillar Moore has announced that on Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m. he will file for an injunction regarding the recent developments concerning clemency hearings for death row inmates in Louisiana. The filing will take place at the 19th Judicial District Court.

Fifty-six inmates on death row in Louisiana are asking to have their sentences commuted to life in prison. Dates have been set for 20 of those inmates between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge before the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole.

Moore said this has raised serious concerns among the victims’ families and those who prosecuted these cases. In response, Moore said he will seek legal action to address the concerns. He will seek to void the Board’s decision to set these death row defendants for commutation hearings and ensure that any further decisions are in accordance with established law, rules and policies.

NFL star Warrick Dunn and sister Summer Smothers, whose mother’s killer is among those up for commutation, along with Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Guzzardo, parents of Stephanie Guzzardo who was killed alongside David Breakwell, will stand with Moore and others during the filing.

