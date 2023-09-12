Grambling football player undergoes surgery after injury at LSU game

Jaquavis Richmond
Jaquavis Richmond(Grambling Athletics)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - A Grambling State University linebacker is recovering after an injury took him off the field.

In the Saturday, Sept. 9 game against LSU, Grambling officials say Jaquavis Richmond suffered an apparent injury to the head/neck area. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where he later underwent a successful surgery to address the injury.

“The Department of Athletics would like to thank the GSU Sports Medicine staff, Ochsner LSU Health, GSU Athletic & University Administrative Staffs, GSU President Richard “Rick” Gallot, Jr., LSU President William Tate, AD Scott Woodard, Deputy AD Verge Ausberry, Associate AD for Sports Medicine Micki Collins and their respective staffs for their assistance and response last night.”

Grambling State Athletics

Richmond graduated from Woodlawn High School and is a Shreveport-native.

