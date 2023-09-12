Officials responding to deadly shooting at St. Helena school involving multiple people

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, September 12, officials say.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy leaving one person dead. Another person was transported to an area hospital, officials confirmed.

Emergency officials state that they dispatched two airmed to the scene and four ambulances.

Details are limited at this time.

