Angel Reese featured on TIME100 Next list

You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Barbie has done it again!

LSU’s Angel Reese was featured on the TIME100 Next list Wednesday, Sept. 13 after she was nominated by WNBA star Candice Parker.

The LSU junior from Baltimore, Maryland was highlighted as an innovator.

You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.

Making the TIME100 Next requires research and reporting from across TIME’s global network of editors and correspondents.

TIME sifts through hundreds of suggestions and then meets each week to debate who belongs on the list.

“Through this process, we get to know so many extraordinary leaders who are creating change across the world. Our hope is that this list offers a glimpse into their important work,” says Cate Matthews, a TIME editorial director.

