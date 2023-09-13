Balloon release to honor St. Helena student killed in school shooting

There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for the St. Helena student who was killed.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for a St. Helena student who was shot and killed on campus.

The family is holding a balloon release for Vernon Gordon Jr., the student killed in the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

RELATED: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.
Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.(WAFB)

The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old juvenile who is the alleged shooter.

St. Helena Superintendent Kelli Joseph released the statement below following the tragic death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Health experts around Central Louisiana say COVID-19, the virus people know all too well, never...
Cenla health officials weigh in on rise of COVID-19 cases in La.
Outdoor cooking restrictions will be in place for Northwestern State University’s home opener...
Tailgating restrictions in place for NSU home opener
A Deville man who was arrested for pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an...
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’