Cenla health officials weigh in on rise of COVID-19 cases in La.

Health experts around Central Louisiana say COVID-19, the virus people know all too well, never truly left.
By Colin Vedros
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health experts around Central Louisiana say COVID-19, the virus people know all too well, never truly left. In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Since then, especially in the past couple of months, Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state, with health experts explaining that the virus is here to stay.

“The COVID that we saw a few years ago and the COVID that we see now, the intensity is less,” said Dr. Praveen Budde, a hospitalist who works in the intensive care unit at Rapides Regional Medical Center (RRMC).

Dr. Budde worked at RRMC during the pandemic’s beginnings in early 2020. He said the intensity going down is a result of people taking the COVID-19 vaccine and taking care of themselves.

“I think it’s still out there, it will be there with us, so all we have to do is be careful and take medications appropriately and take vaccinations,” Dr. Budde said.

Arslan Khan, a medical student working at Community Healthworx in Alexandria, said his education was hindered from not getting first-hand experience in the medical field due to COVID-19. Now, it is a much different landscape, and Khan wants it to stay that way.

“We just don’t want it to become a pandemic again,” said Khan. “We feel like it’s never going to really be controlled unless we have mass vaccination. Just because that’s going to help, again not prevent you from getting it, but maybe lessen the symptoms and possibly prevent it.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the average number of COVID cases in a seven-day span grew from 170 cases at the end of May, to an average of 1,027 cases at the beginning of September. LDH reported an average of over 240 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state between August 28 and September 13.

On the nationwide level, the CDC reported approximately 19,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. from August 27 to September 2, a nine percent increase from last month. While the virus is still present, medical professionals believe we are not out of the woods just yet.

“COVID is sort of forgotten, but it’s definitely not gone,” said Dr. David Holcombe, medical director at Community Healthworx.

Dr. Holcombe said while the virus is not like it was at the peak of the pandemic with the delta and omicron variants, people still need to be careful and get vaccinated.

“Getting the disease or getting vaccinated does not mean you’re immune, it means you’re more resistant, so we’ve built a certain level of resistance, but not complete immunity like you would get with measles vaccine or mumps,” said Dr. Holcombe.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
A pedestrian was hit in a single-vehicle crash.
Pedestrian hit in crosswalk after driver fails to yield
Attempted homicide suspect found dead in vehicle near Bunkie following multi-parish chase
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man

Latest News

Smart Med - Hands-only CPR
Smart Medicine - Importance of Hands-Only CPR
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Starting in October, ANEW Place's Champlain Inn in Burlington will have a new organization...
New organization to take over Burlington homeless shelter
Car Seat Smart Medicine
Smart Medicine - Child Seat Safety