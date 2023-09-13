Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man who was arrested for pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal has pleaded “not guilty” at his arraignment.

David Buck Lee Roberts, 27, was booked by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after they received a complaint about the distribution of child pornography. They investigated the case with the Attorney General’s Office’s “Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.”

Roberts, who formerly worked for the Ball Police Department, tendered his resignation ahead of his arrest. He also previously worked for RPSO.

He was booked on more than 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles and more than 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. When the case went to the grand jury, he was formally indicted on four counts of pornography involving juveniles and five counts of sexual abuse of an animal. A trial date is set for November 8.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Kelvin Sanders. Roberts is represented by Public Defender David Karst. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

