Exhibition game against LSU highlights LCU MBB early season schedule

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University men’s basketball program fell just shy of back-to-back RRAC Championship Game appearances a season ago and will look to get back to the championship game and win it this time as the calendar flips to 2023-24.

The Cats will hope to prank call Baton Rouge to open the season, playing back-to-back games in the Louisiana capital city at LSU on October 30 (exhibition) in addition to Southern for its regular season debut on Halloween, October 31.

The Orange and Blue will see a familiar face in a different place on November 4 as former RRAC rivals clash in Marshall, Texas as the Wildcats face Wiley at 4 p.m.

Head Coach Reni Mason will then get to rally the troops at home with bouts versus William Carey (November 9, 6 p.m.) and Dillard (November 16, 6 p.m.) with a short trip down to Lafayette for an exhibition with the Ragin Cajuns (November 15, 7 p.m.).

Before embarking on their Thanksgiving break, LCU will get a non-conference, neutral site test against Central Baptist in Texarkana on November 24 (3 p.m.) before diving headfirst into Red River action at Texas A&M-Texarkana (November 30, 7:30 p.m.) and at LSU Shreveport (December 2, 4 p.m.).

Its first home RRAC matchups take place inside H.O. West Fieldhouse opposite Paul Quinn (December 14, 5:30 p.m.) and Southwest-New Mexico (December 16, 2 p.m.) then the men will close out the 2023 athletic calendar with its final non-conference contest of the season, hosting Centenary (Louisiana) on December 19 (7 p.m.).

RRAC foes dot the schedule from the onset of 2024 and beyond as they will spend most of the new year in eastern Texas with a five-game road swing at Jarvis Christian (January 4, 7:30 p.m.), Texas College (January 6, 4 p.m.), and North American (January 11, 7:30 p.m.) plus hostile Pelican State road environments in New Orleans (Xavier-Louisiana, January 13, 4 p.m.) as well as LSUA (January 16, 7:30 p.m.).

Louisiana Christian will not have to leave campus for another two weeks after that long trek, hosting Huston-Tillotson (January 18, 7:30 p.m.), Our Lady of the Lake (January 20, 4 p.m.), Texas A&M-Texarkana (January 25, 7:30 p.m.), and LSU Shreveport (January 27, 4 p.m.) during that timeframe.

The men from Pineville will then alternate between road and home; at Paul Quinn (February 1, 7:30 p.m.) and Southwest-New Mexico (February 3, 4 p.m.), vs. North American (February 8, 7:30 p.m.) and Xavier-Louisiana (February 10, 4 p.m.), at Huston-Tillotson (February 15, 7:30 p.m.) and Our Lady of the Lake (February 17, 4 p.m.), then vs. LSU Alexandria (February 20, 7:30 p.m.) and Jarvis Christian (February 22, 7:30 p.m.).

At the end of it all, Senior Day will take place on Saturday, February 24 at 4 p.m. in the regular season finale against the Steers of Texas College.

The Red River Athletic Conference Tournament returns to Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria and will be held from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

