Hockey uniform designs released for Baton Rouge Zydeco

By John Eads
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zydeco fans who have already purchased and paid the balance for their season tickets have jerseys arriving at their doors soon.

Officials with Baton Rouge’s new hockey team released photos of what three of its uniforms will look like for this upcoming season.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco team will sport the blue jersey for home games, white jersey for away games, and red jersey for City Connect, according to officials.

Season ticket holders will receive the gray jersey. There is still time to sign up for season tickets.

Uniforms can be pre-ordered starting October 1.

