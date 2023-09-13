Hockey uniform designs released for Baton Rouge Zydeco

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zydeco fans who have already purchased and paid the balance for their season tickets have jerseys arriving at their doors soon.

Officials with Baton Rouge’s new hockey team released photos of what three of its uniforms will look like for this upcoming season.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco team will sport the blue jersey for home games, white jersey for away games, and red jersey for City Connect, according to officials.

Season ticket holders will receive the gray jersey. There is still time to sign up for season tickets.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco team will sport the blue jersey for home games, white jersey for away games, and red jersey for City Connect. (Baton Rouge Zydeco)

Uniforms can be pre-ordered starting October 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.