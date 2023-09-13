House fire kills 2 children, mother in St. John Parish

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MT. AIRY, La. (WVUE) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Mt. Airy on Wednesday (Sept. 13), according to information from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Just before 10 a.m., the State Fire Marshal confirmed that a 2-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman were among the dead found at the residence in Mt. Airy.

Authorities say that the St. John the Baptist Fire Dept. responded in the 100 block of Marigold Street around 4 a.m.

The state fire marshal says that the scene is subject to an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

