LCU WBB eyes third straight winning season as schedule unveiled

By Brian Baublitz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program will look to breakthrough the RRAC Semifinals and make its first conference championship game appearance this season, combining to go 35-21 (.625) overall and 24-12 (.667) in the Red River over the past two campaigns.

The Cats begin their quest for a third .500 or better season on Thursday, November 16 in the Home Opener versus Dillard at 6 p.m., following a morning matinee exhibition at Louisiana Tech on November 9 (11 a.m.).

The Orange and Blue will travel a nearly identical route to take on another NCAA Division I foe in Louisiana-Monroe on November 21 (6 p.m.) for its second and final exhibition.

Immediately after returning from the Thanksgiving break, LCU hosts Wiley on November 27 at 5 p.m. before diving headfirst into Red River action at Texas A&M-Texarkana (November 30, 5:30 p.m.) and at LSU Shreveport (December 2, 2 p.m.).

One last Division I opponent looms in a countable game at Southern (December 9), then another pair of RRAC matchups take place inside H.O. West Fieldhouse opposite Paul Quinn (December 14, 5:30 p.m.) and Southwest-New Mexico (December 16, 2 p.m.).

The ladies will close out the 2023 athletic calendar with its final two non-conference contests of the season, hosting Centenary-Louisiana on December 19 (5 p.m.) and Tougaloo on the afternoon prior to New Year’s Eve (December 30, 2 p.m.).

Familiar foes dot the schedule from the onset of 2024 and beyond as they will spend most of the new year in eastern Texas with a five-game road swing at Jarvis Christian (January 4, 5:30 p.m.), Texas College (January 6, 2 p.m.), and North American (January 11, 5:30 p.m.) plus hostile Pelican State road environments in New Orleans (Xavier-Louisiana, January 13, 2 p.m.) as well as LSUA (January 16, 5:30 p.m.).

Louisiana Christian will not have to leave campus for another two weeks after that long trek, hosting Huston-Tillotson (January 18, 5:30 p.m.), Our Lady of the Lake (January 20, 2 p.m.), Texas A&M-Texarkana (January 25, 5:30 p.m.), and LSU Shreveport (January 27, 2 p.m.) during that timeframe.

The women from Pineville will then alternate between road and home; at Paul Quinn (February 1, 5:30 p.m.) and Southwest-New Mexico (February 3, 2 p.m.), vs. North American (February 8, 5:30 p.m.) and Xavier-Louisiana (February 10, 2 p.m.), at Huston-Tillotson (February 15, 5:30 p.m.) and Our Lady of the Lake (February 17, 2 p.m.), then vs. LSU Alexandria (February 20, 5:30 p.m.) and Jarvis Christian (February 22, 5:30 p.m.).

At the end of it all, Senior Day will take place on Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m. in the regular season finale against the Steers of Texas College.

The Red River Athletic Conference Tournament returns to Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria and will be held from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

