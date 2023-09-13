LCU’s running back depth allows others to shine

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU running back room is deep. So deep that since the season began for the Wildcats, five different players have played snaps alongside quarterback Sal Palermo.

LCU has rushed for 328 rushing yards as a team just two games into the season, and running backs Devin Briscoe and Daylon Charles combined for 249 of those yards. Running back Taevion Cunningham and Palermo have both rushed for two touchdowns a piece.

The dominance between this duo has caused defenses to shift their focus to the ground game, which leaves opportunities for wide receivers and tight ends to make plays. Wide receivers Sammy Feaster and Ethan Christman have both stepped up in a big way as they lead the team in the receiving yards.

Senior tight end Jacob Ganote also joined in on the fun after catching a career-high two touchdowns in Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas Baptist.

“People tend to forget about me in the passing game, so it leaves for a lot more opportunities,” said Ganote.

The Wildcats have a big test for them this upcoming week as they travel to Langston University for their first true road game. Langston has had two weeks off due to playing a game in Week 0.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.