Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Robert Louis Bourque, Jr., 41, of Ball, who was reported missing on September 12.

Information received indicates he had not been seen for several days prior to the report being filed. Bourque was last seen being dropped off near Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bourque should contact Detective Jeremy Sharp with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.

