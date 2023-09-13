Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.

Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Robert Louis Bourque, Jr., 41, of Ball, who was reported missing on September 12.

Information received indicates he had not been seen for several days prior to the report being filed. Bourque was last seen being dropped off near Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bourque should contact Detective Jeremy Sharp with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
A pedestrian was hit in a single-vehicle crash.
Pedestrian hit in crosswalk after driver fails to yield
Attempted homicide suspect found dead in vehicle near Bunkie following multi-parish chase
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man

Latest News

Outdoor cooking restrictions will be in place for Northwestern State University’s home opener...
Tailgating restrictions in place for NSU home opener
A Deville man who was arrested for pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an...
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’
Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
Brazos the giraffe
Feds ‘wrongfully’ seized beloved giraffe, East Feliciana Parish sanctuary argues