NSU-SFA share statement on retirement of Chief Caddo trophy

NATCHITOCHES, La. - As the Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin football teams prepare to face off this Saturday, they do so with a focus on embracing our rich history and shared heritage while looking forward to the future.

Following the teams’ most recent meeting in the 2019 season finale, the antiquated wooden statue known as “Chief Caddo,” which was awarded to the winner of the NSU-SFA football game since 1961, was retired.

The universities are engaged in ongoing discussions about how best to commemorate this nearly century-old rivalry, which began in 1924. Student representatives, athletics staff and presidents of both institutions will play pivotal roles in shaping this commemoration.

The teams are scheduled to complete a two-year, home-and-home contract with a 2025 game at Stephen F. Austin.

Northwestern State President Dr. Marcus Jones and Stephen F. Austin Interim President Gina Oglesbee made the joint announcement.

