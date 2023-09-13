NSU-SFA share statement on retirement of Chief Caddo trophy

NSU / SFA
NSU / SFA(NSU / SFA)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. - As the Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin football teams prepare to face off this Saturday, they do so with a focus on embracing our rich history and shared heritage while looking forward to the future.

Following the teams’ most recent meeting in the 2019 season finale, the antiquated wooden statue known as “Chief Caddo,” which was awarded to the winner of the NSU-SFA football game since 1961, was retired.

The universities are engaged in ongoing discussions about how best to commemorate this nearly century-old rivalry, which began in 1924. Student representatives, athletics staff and presidents of both institutions will play pivotal roles in shaping this commemoration.

The teams are scheduled to complete a two-year, home-and-home contract with a 2025 game at Stephen F. Austin.

Northwestern State President Dr. Marcus Jones and Stephen F. Austin Interim President Gina Oglesbee made the joint announcement.

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
A pedestrian was hit in a single-vehicle crash.
Pedestrian hit in crosswalk after driver fails to yield
Attempted homicide suspect found dead in vehicle near Bunkie following multi-parish chase
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man

Latest News

Outdoor cooking restrictions will be in place for Northwestern State University’s home opener...
Tailgating restrictions in place for NSU home opener
Tailgating restrictions in place for NSU home opener
The Baton Rouge Zydeco team will sport the blue jersey for home games, white jersey for away...
Hockey uniform designs released for Baton Rouge Zydeco
You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
Angel Reese featured on TIME100 Next list