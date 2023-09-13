Tailgating restrictions in place for NSU home opener

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As the dry conditions remain to be a problem in this part of the state, outdoor cooking restrictions will be in place for Northwestern State University’s home opener on Saturday, September 16, in Natchitoches.

Fans are being asked to follow the state-wide burn ban while tailgating, which includes no open flames, meaning no grills or the use of fire pits.

NSU is encouraging fans who do plan to tailgate to use catering options or prepare food off campus.

The Demons are set to take on Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m.

