Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities

(Gray News) – Adam Sandler has announced a North American comedy tour with 25 stops this fall and winter.

On Wednesday, Sandler announced the “I Missed You Tour,” which will kick off in Canada on Oct. 12 and end in Denver on Dec. 12.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Presale tickets will be available on Live Nation starting Thursday at noon local time. The general on-sale begins Friday at noon local time.

