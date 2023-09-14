Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial

Jmarkus Green
Jmarkus Green(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with manslaughter for a January 14, 2022, deadly shooting that killed Dexter Hymes, 18, changed his plea in the middle of his trial on Thursday, September 14.

The shooting happened on West Sycamore Street.

Jmarkus Green’s trial was underway with opening arguments happening Thursday morning, and the first witnesses were called in the case.

Around 3 p.m. after a recess, Green’s defense attorney, Christopher LaCour, signaled that Green intended to accept a plea offer and pleaded “guilty as charged” to manslaughter.

Manslaughter can carry up to 40 years in Louisiana. The plea gave Green 30 years of hard labor.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard presided.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’

Latest News

A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock
Feds ‘wrongfully’ seized beloved giraffe, East Feliciana Parish sanctuary argues
A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to...
Jesus statue beheaded at Louisiana catholic school; vandalism suspect sought
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog