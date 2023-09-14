Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death
Jmarkus Green
Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock