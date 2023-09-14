Jones at home in the end zone: Jena’s Zerrick Jones scored 20 of 22 points in Giants’ win

JENA, La. (KALB) - Jena’s Zerrick Jones always makes the price of admission worthwhile, as he is sure to light up the scoreboard each week.

“He deserves it,” said Giants’ head coach Jay Roark. “He fought really hard, fought for tough yardage, got us some big first downs and scored three touchdowns for us.”

The two-time ACA Athlete of the Week scored 20 out of Jena’s 22 points along with 152 yards in the smash-mouth win against Leesville.

“It was a good feeling, but I know I could not do it without my linemen, the receivers and the whole team,” said Jones. “I remembered what happened last year, the tough loss, but from all the strength and conditioning we do, we showed we were the better team.”

In the last two games, Jones has scored three touchdowns and averaged 167 rushing yards.

“Every single time I have the chance to get the ball in his hands, he has a chance to go score,” said Giants’ senior quarterback, Zach Barker. “He is that much of an athlete, he can score every play.”

After the clock hit zero during the Leesville matchup, two of the best running backs in the state met at midfield, Jones and Leesville’s Xavier Ford.

“I told him how big he was compared to me,” said Jones. “I told him we both did well and that we will see them in the playoffs.”

Finding the end zone three times is nothing new for the two-time district MVP, as he has continued to be the Giants’ workhorse in all three phases of the game.

“His work ethic is just unreal,” said Roark. “He is relentless. He does not know how to slow down.”

“It is great knowing that we have a guy in the backfield that can make a play pretty much every time you set him up for one,” said Giants’ senior lineman Aiden Palmer. “Even if one of the offensive linemen misses their block, he can run up the field, break and tackle, even if we can not set him up for it.”

For his ability to be the Giants’ tried and true each time he puts on the black and gold, Zerrick Jones is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

