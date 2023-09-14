Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.(Hand-out | Target Corporation/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is teaming up with Kendra Scott to bring the popular jewelry brand to stores.

According to a news release, more than 200 exclusive Kendra Scott jewelry items and accessories will be available at Target this fall.

Kendra Scott items will be available in Target stores and online beginning Oct. 22.

Items will start at $15, with most costing less than $40.

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.

Target said the Kendra Scott collection will refresh multiple times each year with several staple items that will carry forward from season to season.

Target said the partnership will be long-term.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’

Latest News

A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn’t enough for GOP