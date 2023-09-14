Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office shared that a recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.

The stop happened on Saturday, September 9, on Air Base Road. After a search of the vehicles, deputies found an assortment of narcotics, including synthetic drugs and heroin, as well as multiple cell phones and two drones.

Through its investigation, GPSO found that the drones were part of a plan to smuggle the contraband into FCC Pollock, by dropping items over the fence.

GPSO arrested Kierra Hunter and Michalia Freeman on multiple charges, including the distribution of narcotics and the introduction of contraband into a penal institution. But two other suspects are still on the run, Noah Ryan Stegall and Jaylyn Lee Wilson. Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain shared that FCC Pollock was not the only prison being targeted.

“Jalyn Wilson and Keirra Hunter had a list of seven different facilities in the United States that they were supposed to go to and drop off drugs throughout our nation,” said McCain.

GPSO shared that it has noticed an uptick in contraband being introduced into FCC Pollock earlier this year, leading the sheriff’s office to reach out to local legislators to see what could be done to stiffen penalties for those caught committing these types of crimes.

Last month, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a new version of an existing law, expanding the scope of what contraband is and making it illegal to even attempt introducing contraband into penal institutions.

“This law will just enable law enforcement to do their job more effectively and keep these deadly drugs and dangerous people out of our community,” said State Rep Gabe Firment, who represents Louisiana’s District 22.

