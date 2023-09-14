St. Helena Parish officials provide update on school shooting

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Parish officials along with the St. Helena Parish School District will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph will be joined by other St. Helena Parish leaders to update the community on the school’s response to the tragic events that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

RELATED STORIES
Balloon release to honor St. Helena student killed in school shooting
‘The motive appears to have been from bullying’: Deputies release new details about St. Helena school shooting
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Dr. Joseph will update members of the media on the plans to reopen schools, and support available to students, employees, and families, as well as the school district’s response to Tuesday’s shooting.

Vernon Gordon Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday, Sept. 12 and two others were also injured during the shooting.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the alleged 14-year-old shooter. Officials stated that they would not be releasing the identities of the suspected shooter or the other two people injured.

Law enforcement confirmed they believe the motive in the shooting was bullying.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
Richard Scott Dauzart
UPDATE: Browns Bend Road deadly shooting suspect captured
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Kharee Lockley
Former Cenla football coach accused of giving drinks to underage women & raping them
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal pleads ‘not guilty’

Latest News

A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to...
Jesus statue beheaded at Louisiana catholic school; vandalism suspect sought
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Health experts around Central Louisiana say COVID-19, the virus people know all too well, never...
Cenla health officials weigh in on rise of COVID-19 cases in La.
Outdoor cooking restrictions will be in place for Northwestern State University’s home opener...
Tailgating restrictions in place for NSU home opener