Animals seized in Rosepine recovered in Mississippi

By Barry Lowin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The animals seized in Rosepine by order of Mayor Donna Duval have now been recovered in Jackson, Mississippi.

The owners have been asking where their animals are after they said seven horses, a cow, three goats and six chickens were illegally taken.

They were notified today by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is now investigating the seizure of the animals.

The owners are driving to Jackson and will pick up the animals Friday.

Both LDAF and MDAC would not comment on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock
Jmarkus Green
Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

APD investigating shooting on Essie Street
Unemployment fraud
DOJ: Man submitted claims for pandemic unemployment benefits under names of La. inmates
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
La. congressional, state delegations continue to push for Social Security reform
Louisiana’s congressional and state legislature delegations continue to push for Social...
La. congressional, state delegations continue to push for Social Security reform