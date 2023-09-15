APD investigating shooting on Essie Street

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting on Essie Street.

APD said they began the investigation on Thursday, Sept. 14 around 10:27 p.m. One person had been shot and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

