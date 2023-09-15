Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards

Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards
Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Two types of Generac portable generators were recalled due to potential fire and burn risks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Generac Power Systems Inc. portable generators type GP1500E and type GP17500E. The unit type is printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generator.

The generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers can also visit HERE to see if their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall.

Those with the recalled generators should contact Generac for a free repair kit.

More information about the full recall notice is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock
Jmarkus Green
Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.

Latest News

S. Beauregard Homecoming Scare
S. Beauregard students caught by homeowner’s dog trying to roll a home during Homecoming Week
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
OJJ removes youth from West Feliciana facility
APD investigating shooting on Essie Street
Unemployment fraud
DOJ: Man submitted claims for pandemic unemployment benefits under names of La. inmates