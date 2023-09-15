Generac recalls portable generators due to fire hazards

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Two types of Generac portable generators were recalled due to potential fire and burn risks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Generac Power Systems Inc. portable generators type GP1500E and type GP17500E. The unit type is printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generator.

The generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers can also visit HERE to see if their specific unit type and model number are included in this recall.

Those with the recalled generators should contact Generac for a free repair kit.

More information about the full recall notice is available HERE.

