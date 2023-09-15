InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock
Jmarkus Green
Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says