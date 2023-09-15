KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 3 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 3, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

If not, maybe our pick ‘em segment will serve as bulletin material to fuel the motivation.

After two weeks, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson are tied for first with a 6-5 overall record. Dylan Domangue still has some ground to make up at 4-7.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Pineville vs Tioga:

Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 40-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 48-7

Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 27-3

Nat Central vs ASH:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 35-30

Nigel’s Pick: ASH 37-34 (OT)

St. Frederick vs Jena:

Dylan’s Pick: St. Frederick 34-32

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-28

Nigel’s Pick: St. Frederick 48-35

Marksville vs Grant:

Dylan’s Pick: Grant 40-28

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 24-22

Nigel’s Pick: Grant 31-28

St. Mary’s vs Menard:

Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 45-16

Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-6

Nigel’s Pick: St. Mary’s 21-0

