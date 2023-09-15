KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 3 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 3, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

If not, maybe our pick ‘em segment will serve as bulletin material to fuel the motivation.

After two weeks, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson are tied for first with a 6-5 overall record. Dylan Domangue still has some ground to make up at 4-7.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Pineville vs Tioga:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 40-12
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 48-7
  • Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 27-3

Nat Central vs ASH:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-24
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 35-30
  • Nigel’s Pick: ASH 37-34 (OT)

St. Frederick vs Jena:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Frederick 34-32
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: St. Frederick 48-35

Marksville vs Grant:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Grant 40-28
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 24-22
  • Nigel’s Pick: Grant 31-28

St. Mary’s vs Menard:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 45-16
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-6
  • Nigel’s Pick: St. Mary’s 21-0

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock
Jmarkus Green
Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.
Missing Person: Robert Louis Bourque, Jr.

Latest News

Highlights from the matchup between Kinder and Rosepine on September 14, 2023.
Highlights: Kinder vs Rosepine
Pineville vs Tioga voted Week 3 Cool Game of the Week
Jena’s Zerrick Jones always makes the price of admission worthwhile, as he is sure to light up...
Jones at home in the end zone: Jena’s Zerrick Jones scored 20 of 22 points in Giants’ win
Jena’s Zerrick Jones always makes the price of admission worthwhile, as he is sure to light up...
Jones at home in the end zone: Jena’s Zerrick Jones scored 20 of 22 points in Giants’ win