Missing: Patrick O’Neal Manuel from Ashland

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ashland man.

Patrick O’Neal Manuel, 53, also known as “Blue”, is a Black man who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 210 pounds, with possibly short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt in the 4200 block of Sweeney Road in Ashland in north Natchitoches Parish.

On September 14, Manuel’s family members contacted NPSO reporting that he had not been seen or heard from since June 1, requesting assistance in his disappearance.

Manuel has ties to Natchitoches, Red River and Winn Parishes.

If you have any information as to Manuel’s whereabouts, contact the NPSO at 352-6432, 357-7851 or the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.