Pineville vs Tioga voted Week 3 Cool Game of the Week

BALL, La. (KALB) - Ball, Louisiana will be the place to be to watch some Friday night football in Week 3.

Pineville will travel to Tioga to renew the oldest rivalry in Rapides Parish on Friday night in KALB’s Southern Air Cool Game of the Week!

The Rebels and Indians are an even 5-5 over their last 10 matchups, but Tioga has had more success in recent memory, winning the last three contests. Pineville is looking for a bounce back after a Week 2 loss at home to Menard. The Rebels would want nothing more than to play spoiler Friday night to a Tioga team that is still undefeated on the season.

Game of the Week coverage begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, on News Channel 5. Highlights and post-game reactions can be seen on the 5th Quarter beginning at 10 p.m.

