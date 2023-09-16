2023 5th Quarter Week 3 Final Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KALB) - View this week’s final scores below:

5A Scores

Nat Central14ASH56

4A Scores

Peabody6Logansport34
Leesville30Iowa13
Marksville34Grant33
Pineville0Tioga35

3A Scores

Pine Praire26Buckeye67
Bolton0North Caddo62
St. Fredrick0Jena30
Bunkie54Jonesboro-Hodge12

2A Scores

Kinder34Rosepine0
Pickering0Grand Lake47
Eunice21Avoyelles20
Oakdale35Ville Platte20
St. Mary’s26Menard13
Cedar Creek0Winnfield20
Many45Haughton42
Northwood-Lena12Lakeview58

1A Scores

Block6Vidalia50
LaSalle34Merryville6
Montgomery26Elton12

