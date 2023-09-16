2023 5th Quarter Week 3 Final Scores

(KALB) - View this week’s final scores below:
5A Scores
4A Scores
|Peabody
|6
|Logansport
|34
|Leesville
|30
|Iowa
|13
|Marksville
|34
|Grant
|33
|Pineville
|0
|Tioga
|35
3A Scores
|Pine Praire
|26
|Buckeye
|67
|Bolton
|0
|North Caddo
|62
|St. Fredrick
|0
|Jena
|30
|Bunkie
|54
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|12
2A Scores
|Kinder
|34
|Rosepine
|0
|Pickering
|0
|Grand Lake
|47
|Eunice
|21
|Avoyelles
|20
|Oakdale
|35
|Ville Platte
|20
|St. Mary’s
|26
|Menard
|13
|Cedar Creek
|0
|Winnfield
|20
|Many
|45
|Haughton
|42
|Northwood-Lena
|12
|Lakeview
|58
1A Scores
|Block
|6
|Vidalia
|50
|LaSalle
|34
|Merryville
|6
|Montgomery
|26
|Elton
|12
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.