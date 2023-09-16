Fire at Sanctuary Apartments in Alexandria displaces 20 people

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire that occurred on September 14 on Lakeside Drive.

At approximately 4:53 PM, AFD and Rapides Parish Fire District No: 2 were dispatched to The Sanctuary Apartments on Lakeside Drive in reference to a fully involved building fire. RPFD #2 arrived within two minutes of the initial alarm time. Both fire departments worked together to bring the fire under control within 25 minutes.

The fire originated in a downstairs apartment and spread throughout. Six apartments were damaged by the smoke and fire. This fire event displaced 20 people. The American Red Cross assisted with temporary housing and other necessities.

The cause of the fire was an unattended candle.

