Tioga’s Kevin Cook talks Indians’ shutout win over rival Pineville

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Kevin Cook joined the 5th Quarter post-game show after the Indians stayed perfect on the season following a 35-0 win over Pineville in KALB’s Cool Game of the Week.

The Indians’ defense continues to be a second offense as Jacorian Norris recorded two Pick 6′s against the Rebels. Norris has three total interceptions in the game. The two interceptions returned for touchdowns marked the fifth and sixth touchdown that Tioga has scored on defense in 2023.

Tioga moved to 3-0 and will play another undefeated team in Week 4 on the road at Marksville.

