Tioga’s Kevin Cook talks Indians’ shutout win over rival Pineville

Tioga’s Kevin Cook joined the 5th Quarter post-game show after the Indians stayed perfect on the season following a 35-0 win over Pineville in KALB’s Cool Game
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Kevin Cook joined the 5th Quarter post-game show after the Indians stayed perfect on the season following a 35-0 win over Pineville in KALB’s Cool Game of the Week.

The Indians’ defense continues to be a second offense as Jacorian Norris recorded two Pick 6′s against the Rebels. Norris has three total interceptions in the game. The two interceptions returned for touchdowns marked the fifth and sixth touchdown that Tioga has scored on defense in 2023.

Tioga moved to 3-0 and will play another undefeated team in Week 4 on the road at Marksville.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man dies in fatal crash in MacArthur Drive, Coliseum Blvd. area
A recent routine traffic stop led deputies to a million-dollar drug bust.
Routine traffic stop uncovers drugs, plot to smuggle contraband into FCC Pollock
Jmarkus Green
Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial
APD investigating shooting on Essie Street
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Tioga’s Kevin Cook joined the 5th Quarter post-game show after the Indians stayed perfect on...
Tioga’s Kevin Cook talks Indians’ shutout win over rival Pineville
Play of the Week
Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 3 Play of the Week
2023 5th Quarter Week 3 Final Scores
Dylan and Nigel take a look at the top plays from Week 3 of high school football.
2023 5th Quarter Week 3 Plays of the Week