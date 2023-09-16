Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 3 Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week three was the week of rivalry games around Central Louisiana and with that came some exciting plays.

From a historic defensive performance to explosive plays on offense, KALB’s top play nominees had it all.

With the poll below, vote for your Farm Bureau Play of the Week. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite.

