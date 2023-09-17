12th Annual ‘Le Tour De Bayou’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Le Tour De Bayou, hosted by the Kent Plantation House drew over 200 cyclists from around the country.

From a leisurely two mile ride all the way to a challenging 101-mile journey, there was a path for everyone. But the event was more than a ride, it is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year. The Kent House is the oldest standing structure in Central Louisiana and is used to preserve and educate residents about the history of Cenla. All proceeds raised from the event go right back into its mission.

“Our mission is education,” said Alice Scarborough with the museum. “All of our fundraisers help with our education programs, and this is just one of the best. “We started this 12 years ago and it just turned out really well so every year now we just do it again.”

The riders make a day of it. After the ride, the post ride party began with a live DJ, food, just an all-around festive vibe.

