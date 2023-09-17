ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the October elections, organizations joined forces on Saturday, September 16, for ‘Black and Brown’ Voter Registration Day.

It is a statewide effort concentrated in Louisiana’s seven largest cities. Here in Cenla, organizations like Power Coalition and Throne of Grace Church of God in Christ, hit the streets, canvassed neighborhoods and set up at local community centers with one goal in mind, ensuring that all voices are heard in the upcoming elections.

“It is essential for people in black and brown communities to use their voice to express their vote,” said Cheron Holland with Power Coalition. “We don’t tell people who to vote for, we are just very serious that they use their voice to vote in every single election.”

Volunteers were registering voters, but also providing valuable information such as election calendars and sample ballots. They were also ensuring registered voters have accurate information on hand, so they don’t encounter any issues when they get to the polls.

“A lot is depending on our vote as a whole,” said Shirley Long with Throne of Grace C.O.G.I.C. “So, we want to make sure that our people know, and they have been informed. We must let them know the avenues that they can go and get this done.”

