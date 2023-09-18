APD searching for missing teens

Mardaysha Boyd and Cherish Henderson
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding two missing teens.

Mardaysha Boyd is described as a 16-year-old Black female, 5′6″ tall and 240 pounds. Boyd was last seen two days ago in the area of Chester Street and Prospect Street.

Cherish Henderson is described as a 16-year-old Black female, 5′0″ tall and 100 pounds. Henderson was last seen one day ago in the area of Martin Street.

If you see either one of these teens, or know where they are, you are asked to call APD.

