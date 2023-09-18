Bossier man facing 3,000+ counts of possession of child porn/sexual abuse of an animal

Aaron Harris, 38
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of possessing thousands of images of child porn and the sexual abuse of an animal.

Aaron Harris, 38, of Bossier City, was investigated by the sheriff’s office after they got a tip that he was in possession of pornography involving juveniles and animals. Officials say at the time of his arrest, Harris was in possession of 3,134 child porn images and four videos showing sexual abuse of an animal. These were all located on electronic devices belonging to Harris, BPSO says.

Harris is charged with 3,134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into Bossier Max. His bond was set at $800,000.

