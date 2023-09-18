Brian Kelly recaps win against Miss. State, previews Arkansas game

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tigers’ win against Mississippi State and previewed the Arkansas game during a news conference.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tigers’ win against Mississippi State and previewed the Arkansas game during a news conference on Monday, September 18.

The LSU Tigers came away with a 41-14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16. As a result of the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers are set to take on Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

